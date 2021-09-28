DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

