DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

