Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $16.37 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $839.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

