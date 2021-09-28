easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 854.65 ($11.17).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 21.88 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 687.52 ($8.98). 6,999,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,593.93. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

