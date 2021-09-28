Edward B. Cloues II Buys 1,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AXR stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 96.3% during the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.