eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in eGain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eGain by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.71 million, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

