Elastos Price Down 23% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00009432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $78.48 million and $4.02 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005308 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,571,708 coins and its circulating supply is 19,645,458 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.