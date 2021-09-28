Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $392.79 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,902,809,854 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

