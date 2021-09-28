Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.16 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $97,431.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,117,005 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.