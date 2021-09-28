Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

EMR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,677. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

