Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Shares of WIRE opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

