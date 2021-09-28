Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. Endava has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

