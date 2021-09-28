Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP 1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 608-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.40 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $122.17. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $143.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

