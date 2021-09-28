Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

