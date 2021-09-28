Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,094 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94.

