Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.24 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,850,958 shares of company stock valued at $244,459,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

