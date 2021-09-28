Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of IRDM opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

