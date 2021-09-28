Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLFS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 201.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,870,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BLFS stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.96, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,957,581.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,543 shares of company stock worth $10,357,146 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

