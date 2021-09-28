Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 8.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1,440.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 386,124 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 42.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 844,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 251,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Verra Mobility by 17.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 400,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

