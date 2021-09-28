Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $655,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4,376.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter.

XSVM stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

