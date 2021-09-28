Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 26 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

POOL stock opened at $455.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

