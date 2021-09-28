Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,791 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.