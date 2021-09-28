Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,056,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

CBT opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.