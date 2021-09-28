Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

