Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $528,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

