Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $487.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.58 and its 200 day moving average is $454.95. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

