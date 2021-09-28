Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $126,000 in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of The New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HYB opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $9.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.