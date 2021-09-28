Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sprout Social, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sprout Social in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

