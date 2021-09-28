Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 12,900 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,530,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

WLTW stock opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

