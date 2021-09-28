Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 278,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 463,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

