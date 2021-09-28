Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

