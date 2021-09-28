Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 112,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Invesco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

