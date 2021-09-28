Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.27 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $135.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

