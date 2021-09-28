Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

NYSE MSI opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

