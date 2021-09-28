Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,832 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ORA opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.