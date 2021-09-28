Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,832 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.