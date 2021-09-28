Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Soliton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Soliton by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Soliton by 87.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soliton by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares in the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SOLY opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.14. Soliton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

