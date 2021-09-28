Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chemed by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $471.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.