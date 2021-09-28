Ergoteles LLC Sells 7,347 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $287.61 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

