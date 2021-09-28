Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $177,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

