Ergoteles LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 394,541 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 355,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $3,998,117. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

