Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Beam Global worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beam Global by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beam Global by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million and a PE ratio of -36.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

