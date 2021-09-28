Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.