Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

SKY stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

