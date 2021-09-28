Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

