Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,715 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 13.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

