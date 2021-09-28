Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Zuora worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,852 shares of company stock worth $4,048,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

