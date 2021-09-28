Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Natera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Natera by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $230,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,573 shares of company stock valued at $26,279,880. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

