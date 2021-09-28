Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.06.

Shares of ESS opened at $320.55 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

