Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.09 (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 147.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $13.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

NYSE:ESS opened at $320.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.08. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

